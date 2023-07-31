Manipur violence: State govt to act tough against those peddling fake news

The notification said no person will be immune to prosecution under the laws of the country if he/she is found to spreading false news, rumours or any propaganda

In a bid to curb violence in strife-torn state, Manipur government on Monday asked people to desist from spreading fake news, rumours or misinformation regarding the prevailing situation in the state.

The government also cautioned that stern action would be taken against those indulging in such acts as per the law and it will be treated as sedition. “The government is making every efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state. Spreading of wrong information would therefore amount to sedition,” said the notification issued by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi.

In his notification, the chief secretary stated, “A number of individuals in responsible positions and large followings on social media have been observed to be directly involved in generating and/or sharing information in connection with the ongoing law & order situation in Manipur. Many of such information have been found to be fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation.” He said spreading of such wrong information has the potential to worsen the current situation in the state.

The notification said people shall verify any information before sharing or publishing on any social media platform or through any medium.