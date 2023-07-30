Manipur | Act to restore peace with justice as cornerstone: Opposition MPs urge governor

The delegation of 21 opposition MPs apprised the Manipur governor on the insight they gained on the ethnic strife in the state after their visit

The 21 MPs of the Opposition bloc INDIA who are on a two-day visit to Manipur handed over a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey on their observations after meeting her at her residence on Sunday (July 30).

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the delegation of opposition leaders apprised the Manipur governor about the insight they gained on the ethnic strife in the state after their visit, and she agreed that everyone should work together to find a solution. He said the governor said an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities.

“All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. After we spoke with her, she herself expressed her pain and grief. During this two-day visit, whatever we witnessed, whatever experience we gained, she agreed to what we said. She also suggested that together we hold talks with the leaders of all communities and find a solution. She also suggested that both the Opposition and ruling party should together send an all-party delegation to Manipur and talk to leaders of all communities, which is essential to resolve the sense of distrust among the people,” Chowdhury said.

Stating that a security problem for the country may arise if the Manipur issue is not resolved, Chowdhury said the Opposition will continue to exert pressure on the Centre to allow the Manipur issue to be discussed in Parliament.

“The governor has suggested that everyone should work together to find out a solution to the Manipur situation. As soon as we get an opportunity, we will put pressure on the central government in Parliament and present the issues raised by the people and the deficiencies on part of the central and state governments that we saw here. We appeal to the government of India to not delay but accept our No-Confidence Motion and hold discussion over the Manipur issue. The situation is worsening, and it is raising national security concerns,” he added.

The memorandum

In the memorandum submitted to the governor, the Opposition MPs have requested her take all effective measures to restore peace and harmony, “where justice should be the cornerstone”.

The memorandum stated that rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims is most urgent. “You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” it urged the governor.

The delegation on Saturday (July 29) visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang, and Imphal, and interacted with the displaced people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence shows “his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur”, the memorandum stated. “The failure of both the central and state government to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of more than 60,000 people,” it said.

The memorandum cited reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in recent times to argue that state machineries have completely failed to control the situation. It added that the condition in the relief camps “is pathetic is to say the least”, adding that children should be prioritised.

Congress MP Phulodevi Netam has alleged that substandard arrangements have been made in the relief camps. She alleged on Saturday that 400 to 500 people have been put up in one hall and the state government is providing them only rice and dal. Even children are not getting anything else to eat the entire day. She added that there are no toilets or bathrooms.

The delegation also argued that the continued internet ban has been helping rumours spread, adding to the mistrust.

Speaking at the press conference, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev assured the people of Manipur that the INDIA alliance stands with them and will fight till the last day of the Parliament monsoon session to “make the Prime Minister accountable” to them.

