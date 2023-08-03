Manipur: 17 injured as locals clash with security personnel in Bishnupur; curfew imposed in Imphal

The clashes broke out after locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces and demanded to be allowed to go to a burial site in Churachandpur district in violation of high court’s orders

At least 17 people were injured as fresh clashes broke out between locals and security personnel, forcing the latter to lob tear gas shells at a mob congregated at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday (August 3), officials said.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing the restrictions during the day in addition to the night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.

According to sources, hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence was stalled after the state’s high court on Thursday morning ordered status quo to be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district.

The ITLF, an apex tribal body, also said it was postponing the burial of 35 people at the site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, on the border with Bishnupur.

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.

Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.

During the day, the state government withdrew curfew relaxations in Imphal East and West districts as a precautionary measure.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders re-imposing the day curfew apprehending disturbance.

