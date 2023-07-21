Major setback for Sharad Pawar as all 7 MLAs of Nagaland NCP support Ajit Pawar faction

Nagaland unit president Wanthung Odio pledged the allegiance of the NCP MLAs to the Ajit Pawar camp after meeting national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare in Delhi

Spelling more trouble for the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), all the seven MLAs of the party in Nagaland as well as its office-bearers have extended their support to the Ajit Pawar faction of the outfit, a spokesperson said on Thursday (July 21).

Advertisement

The Ajit Pawar faction of the outfit, founded by Sharad Pawar, a former Union minister, in 1999, is currently part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Also read: Ajit Pawar invited Sharad Pawar to join NDA, was rebuffed: NCP leader

National spokesperson of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Brajmohan Srivastava said, “Nagaland unit president Wanthung Odio came to New Delhi and met national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare.

He informed us about the decision of the Nagaland NCP (to support Ajit Pawar camp). Odio handed over affidavits of support of all office-bearers, including seven MLAs,” Srivastava said.

According to a statement issued by the Ajit Pawar faction, Patel assured Odio he would support him in his efforts to strengthen the 24-year-old party.

Also read: Maha survey reveals losers, gainers of NCP split; wake-up time for these parties

Patel instructed the state executive and district units of the NCP in Nagaland to continue working as before, said the statement.

The NCP suffered a split after Ajit Pawar, now the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and eight other party MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2 as cabinet ministers.

The rebel faction has claimed support of majority of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra. It needs backing of at least 36 MLAs to avoid attracting provisions of the anti-defection law.

Also read: Maharashtra: NCP ministers allotted portfolios, Ajit Pawar gets finance

(With inputs from agencies)