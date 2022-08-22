Inform police about unknown Imams coming to your village: Assam govt issues SoPs

The moves comes after the arrest of two imams in the state, reportedly having links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that if any Imam comes to a village and is not known by anyone then it needs to be immediately informed to the police station. This comes after the arrest of two imams in the state, reportedly having links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

Sarma said this was part of the new standard operating protocol (SoP) and that a portal is also being set up for those who are coming to madrassas (Muslim religious schools) from outside the state.

“The police will then verify, only after that, they can stay. Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work,” the Assam CM said.

Portal to register Imams

“We’re also making a portal for Imams and other people who are coming to madrasa from outside the state. Those who are from Assam, do not need to register their names in that portal, people from outside will have to register their names in the portal,” Sarma explained further.

According to reports, the two imams were taken into custody on August 20 and arrested a day later for their alleged links with Bangladeshi outfits engaged in radicalising youth. Police have registered a case against the duo under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). An investigation is underway, police said.

Arrested clerics remanded to police custody

Superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy told reporters that both the arrested clerics have been engaged in radicalising youths and in jihadi activities since the last three to four years.

Police have seized several books, posters and a mobile phone used to contact jihadis in Bangladesh from the two men.

They were produced at the chief judicial magistrate’s court here and remanded to police custody for seven days.