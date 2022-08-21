2 terror suspects held in Assam; security beefed up in Punjab amid threat of attack

The arrested persons identified as Abdus Subhan and Jalaluddin Sheikh have confessed to being members of AQIS and of recruiting sleeper cells in Assam's Goalpara district

Two persons suspected to be linked to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district on Saturday (August 20).

The suspects had allegedly given support and shelter to ‘jihadis’ who came from neighboring Bangladesh, superintendent of Goalpara police VV Rakesh Reddy told the media.

Also Read: India, Bangladesh should ignore minor irritants, continue joint war on terror

The arrested persons identified as Abdus Subhan and Jalaluddin Sheikh have confessed to being members of AQIS and of recruiting sleeper cells in the district, said Reddy.

Advertisement

According to officials, the two individuals have direct connection with terror modules of AQIS and ABT that were recently busted by the Assam police in the state’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts.

Assam police in July 2022 had arrested Abbas Ali, also linked with Jihadi elements. During his interrogation in July, police had received input on Subhan and Sheikh, that the two were directly connected with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT in Assam.

Also Read: Migrant worker killed by terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora

“During the house searches of the accused persons, a number of incriminating materials related to the Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters, books among other documents were seized along with the mobile phones, SIM cards and ID cards,” Reddy said.

Mohali on high alert



The arrest of Abdus Subhan and Jalaluddin Sheikh come amidst warnings of possible terror attacks in Chandigarh and Punjab’s Mohali. Following warnings, security has been beefed up across the state of Punjab.

According to intelligence inputs, terrorists could target bus stands in Chandigarh and Mohali. Intelligence agencies have asked the state police, GRP and State Intelligence Agency to coordinate and work on the inputs.

Also Read: 4 soldiers killed in fidayeen attack on J&Ks army camp in Rajouri; 2 terrorists dead in shootout

Specialized teams including the Operations Cell are carrying out search operations. All suspicious vehicles are being checked by the police.

This comes a day after the Mumbai Police traffic control’s WhatsApp number received a threat message warning of a 26/11-like terror attack.