High drama in Manipur as hundreds of women ‘stop’ CM Biren Singh from resigning

There was high drama in Imphal on Friday (June 30) as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who has been facing criticism over the handling of ethnic violence in the state for almost two months, was on the brink of resigning but reportedly changed his mind.

Biren Singh started out to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey, but returned to his residence after his convoy was stopped by his supporters from going to Raj Bhavan, said senior minister Govindas Konthoujam.

Konthoujam added that Biren would not resign respecting people’s sentiment. Photographs of a crumpled and shredded ‘resignation letter’ were shared on social media.

There had been strong rumours that Biren Singh would resign, and President’s Rule would be imposed in Manipur. The rumours got stronger after renewed violence on Thursday claimed three more lives and left five injured.

According to a PTI report, hundreds of women gathered at Nupi Lal Complex, some 100 metres from the state secretariat and Raj Bhavan, urging Biren Singh not to resign.

On Twitter, Biren Singh wrote, “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister.”

Standing firm

Kshetrimayum Shanti, a women’s leader, said: “At this critical juncture, the Biren Singh government should stand firm and crack down on troublemakers.”

The toll in exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district a day before, rose to three on Friday, with one more person succumbing to injuries in hospital, officials said. Armed rioters had opened unprovoked firing at Haraothel village on Thursday.

The Army said security forces personnel “responded in a calibrated manner” to tackle the situation. Members of the community to which two of the rioters belonged collected their bodies on Thursday and took out a procession to the CM’s residence here, said sources quoted by PTI. The demonstrators, led by women, even dared police to arrest them, and were also seen burning tyres in the middle of the road to prevent police movement, the officials said.

As security personnel stopped them from marching to Singh’s residence, the processionists turned violent, prompting police to use tear gas shells and resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.