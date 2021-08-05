Mizoram regrets death of 6 cops, Assam to ease travel restrictions

The two north-eastern states held first round of talks following bloody clashes along the border on July 26 and decided they won’t send policemen to places of conflict

Peace may finally prevail in the border areas of Assam and Mizoram as the representatives of two north-eastern states hold first round of talks to defuse tension that escalated after last week’s border flare-up.

About 50 people were injured and six Assam police personnel were killed in the clashes that erupted on July 26 in border areas over an old boundary dispute.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sent two of his ministers – Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal – to Mizoram capital Aizawl on Thursday (August 5) to hold talks with their Mizoram counterparts. He said the ministers will visit Mizoram with a “message of peace from people of Assam”.

During the meeting, the Mizoram government regretted the death of six Assam policemen in clashes along the border. In response, the Assam government cancelled an advisory warning its residents against travel to Mizoram.

The two states issued a joint statement to announce they won’t send police personnel to places where clashes have taken place.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga responded to Assam’s proposal for talks. Zoramthanga tweeted: “Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal landed at Lengpui airport. The Assam delegates will have a meeting with representatives from (the) government of Mizoram soon at Aizawl.”

The disagreement escalated into a gun battle between the police personnel of two states resulting in the death of six Assam policemen. In response, the Assam government issued a travel advisory and asked people from the state not to travel to Mizoram due to the “critical prevailing situation”. It also blocked the national highway that leads to Mizoram, thus affecting supplies of essential commodities to the tiny state.