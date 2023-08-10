‘Teetotaller’ Lakshadweep views draft excise regulation as culture attack

Proposal to make liquor widely available is irking the Muslim-majority Union territory

A week has passed since the release of the preliminary Lakshadweep excise regulation for 2022, which has been made available to the public for feedback and input. However, there has been a notable absence of substantial support or endorsement for the proposal during this time.

Advertisement

Acting on behalf of the island administration, Additional District Magistrate R Giri Shankar made the announcement on August 3, ostensibly aiming to boost tourism in the region. Feedback from locals is expected to be submitted within a month. However, this move has sparked anger among the populace, given that 97 per cent of the people are followers of Islam and view alcohol consumption as incompatible with their cultural and religious values.

It was in 1979 that the prohibition of alcohol sales was implemented on the islands through the Liquor Prohibition Regulations, taking into consideration the community’s request to safeguard their cultural heritage.

Also read |Tiny Lakshwadeep India’s biggest meat eater; Rajasthan the smallest: Survey

Despite an attempt by the authorities to lift the ban in 2021, the effort was halted due to public opposition. Nevertheless, alcohol is provided at resorts on the uninhabited island of Bangaram to cater to the needs of international visitors.

Draft regulation

The new draft excise regulation proposes the establishment of the control of alcoholic beverages by appointing an Excise Commissionerate, an Excise Intelligence Bureau, and excise administration, and with sufficient officers and staff.

“The Administrator may, by notification, appoint an officer as the Excise Commissioner who shall be the chief controlling authority for administration of this Regulation in the Union territory of Lakshadweep,” reads the draft regulation.

Also read: Administrator’s laws put Lakshadweep in the middle of nowhere



According to the draft regulation, “the Administrator may issue license or permit to any Government Corporation or Government Company or the Government agency or any autonomous body, owned or controlled by the Government for the purposes of import and retail vending of liquor in the Union territory of Lakshadweep.”

The draft also proposes the constitution of a “Board of Experts consisting of such number of members, with such qualifications and for such period as may be prescribed, for the purposes of advising the Administrator on the technical or legal issues relating to advertisement of liquor, use of denaturants and such other legal or technical aspects as may be considered necessary”.

Draft proposal

The proposal is to sell Indian-made foreign liquor at the rate of 300 per cent of the last selling price. A 50 per cent duty will be imposed on wine while the duty for beer will be 100 per cent.

All the political parties and religious organisations, except the BJP, have come out in protest against the move.

“We will oppose the bill legally and politically by organising people against it,” stated Mohammed Faisal, member of parliament from the Lakshadweep. Praphul Ghoda Patel, who comes from the dry state of Gujarat,” has no moral right to introduce such a draft Bill before the islanders, said Mohammed Faisal.

Hamdulla Saeed, president of the Pradesh Congress committee and former Member of Parliament, believes this action is simply an attempt to destroy the cultural legacy of the island and endanger the prospects of the upcoming generations.

“We will organise people and protest against the move,” said Lukman, secretary of CPI(M) Lakshadweep. “We will facilitate the people to express their views against the draft regulation. If you intend to facilitate tourism, you have to develop the infrastructure first, opined Najmuddin of the CPI. The government has provided a one-month timeframe for the public to share their opinions regarding the new policy regulation.”

Resistance in the past

In 2021, the island administration had encountered stiff resistance from people over the implementation of the disputed rules, including Preliminary Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR), and the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA). The matter is still under the consideration of the court and yet to be approved.

“What the inhabitants of the island desire is access to clean drinking water, rather than alcoholic drinks. The local population needs adequate food supplies and well-equipped healthcare facilities,” believes filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who is from the island.

Also read: More ‘Tughlaq’ rules in Lakshadweep, curbs on island’s fisherfolk

“Their demands include the establishment of a modern medical college, increased medical resources such as doctors, medications, and medical colleges, as well as the expansion of educational institutions and teaching staff. The labour force requires access to facilities like fuel stations, kerosene, and ice plants. Additionally, there is a requirement for enhanced maritime transportation services between the mainland and the island,” Aisha wrote on her Facebook page.

Attack on heritage

Many of islanders, who live in mainland Kerala, are no fans of liquor ban, but a huge majority of them see this move as a direct attack on their cultural heritage.

“I am not a firm believer, and I do drink occasionally. But on the island, it’s a sort of cultural uniqueness that most of the people there are teetotallers,” said Mohammed Irfan, a techie working with an IT company in the Infor Park Kochi.

“Now, with the administration deciding to withdraw the alcohol ban, it would definitely affect us. It may not be totally because of the alcohol ban, but the crime rate on the islands is very low. I think the new rule would affect that too. If these people are all for liquor ban everywhere else and opening up the island to it, we can’t find fault in those who see some kind of cultural targeting. The track record of the administration for the last couple of years clearly says that way,” stated Irfan.

“Contrary to the popular belief, the islands are no totally dry. Bangaram has a resort where liquor is served to tourists, and the islanders are not against that. But the new regulation seems to be aimed at popularising alcohol among a community that views it as a taboo,” said Maimoonath, (name changed to maintain privacy) a para-medical student studying in Kerala.

Judging by the responses of Lakshadweep residents, it appears that the administration faces an uphill task if it values public sentiment and genuinely takes their views into consideration.