WB: Prohibitory orders still in force in Rishra, but no more violent incidents

A decision on withdrawing prohibitory orders and removal of the suspension of internet services in the area would be taken later in the day following an evaluation of the situation, said a police officer

Prohibitory orders were still in force and internet services remained suspended amid heavy deployment of police force in violence-hit Rishra town of West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday (April 5), police said.

No incident of violence or arson was reported from anywhere in the district, the police said.

“Things are under control. There is no incident of any disturbance from anywhere in the district. We have our forces deployed at crucial junctions and areas. Nobody is allowed to roam around without any purpose. We are trying to bring back life to normalcy,” a senior police officer of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate told PTI.

Several people arrested for Sunday’s violence

He also said that several people had been arrested for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s (April 2) violence.

A decision on withdrawing prohibitory orders and removal of the suspension of internet services in the area would be taken later in the day following an evaluation of the situation, he said.

Clashes were reported in Rishra town on Sunday evening (April 2) during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and the party’s Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and was hospitalised.

Parts of nearby Serampore town also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services suspended.

On Tuesday (April 4), West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his Darjeeling trip to rush back to the city before visiting Rishra to take stock of the situation there. He spoke to senior police officers and locals and assured them that the miscreants would be brought to book.

