Howrah’s Kazipara, Shibpur limp back to normalcy after Ram Navami clashes

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted route marches for area domination as state CID officers continued their probe into Thursday’s vandalism, a senior police officer said

Life in Howrah’s Shibpur and Kazipara area, which witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession, is limping back to normalcy, a senior police officer said.

Markets were open and vehicles plied on roads on Sunday, even as prohibitory order was still in force, the police officer said. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted route marches for area domination as state CID officers continued their probe into Thursday’s vandalism, the police officer said. A decision to revoke the suspension of internet services in and around the area will be taken after evaluating the situation, he said.

The situation is normal and there has been no incident of law and order concern in the last 24 hours. “However, we will continue with the prohibitory order and a decision on lifting of internet service suspension will be taken later. Police deployment will continue for the time being. We will not take any chance,” the IPS officer told news agency PTI.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire.

Police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Kazipara area. However, the BJP denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation. He also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.

