Nitish-Mamata meeting: ‘Want BJP to become zero’, says Bengal CM

“It was a very positive discussion... Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise,” said Nitish after the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (April 24) held a meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata in a bid to unite all the Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Nitish was joined by Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the closed-door meeting held at the West Bengal state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

“It was a very positive discussion… Opposition parties need to sit together and strategise,” said Nitish after the meeting.

Also read: Alliance of major opposition parties not possible at national level: CPI(M)

Advertisement

“Nothing is being done for India’s development, those ruling are only interested in their own advertisement,” claimed Kumar.

Mamata came out of the meeting, stating, “We have to give the message that we are all together.”

After the meeting, all three leaders addressed a joint press conference where Mamata said she wants to reduce the BJP to zero.

Also read: Here’s what constitutes Opposition’s ‘Brahmastra’ to target BJP in 2024

“If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero doing nothing, and with media’s support and lies. We have no personal ego; we want to work together collectively,” Mamata, flanked by Nitish and Tejashwi, said.

“We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation’s interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation’s development,” said Nitish.

Later Monday, Nitish is expected to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Watch | Mission 2024: Opposition moots united anti-BJP bloc

Mamata held similar meetings with Akhilesh and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

In a bid to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Nitish met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.

VIDEO | “All are together. All parties will work together to fight the BJP,” says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in joint press conference with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. pic.twitter.com/CgC3JjUsOz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2023

(With agency inputs)