High drama: Mamata makes Chief Sec retire, appoints as chief adviser

The Union government reportedly has two options after the Chief Secretary flouted their order. Either they can withdraw his extension for retirement or serve him with a show cause notice

There is no dearth of drama in West Bengal — election or not.

In a sensational move, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired as Chief Secretary Monday (May 31) evening, openly defying the Centre’s diktat. In what can be called a political masterstroke, Chief Minister Mamata Bandyopadhyay has appointed Bandyopadhyay as Chief Adviser to the West Bengal government for three years. According to reports, HK Dwivedi has taken over as the new Chief Secretary.

As per emerging reports, Bandyopadhyay is likely to face disciplinary action for not reporting on central deputation.

Advertisement

Bandyopadhyay, who was supposed to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in New Delhi by 10 am on Monday (May 31) stayed put in Kolkata and blithely continued to hold meetings at the state secretariat office. Union government officials told News18 that the DoPT is “likely to initiate disciplinary proceedings if the Bengal CS does not join on central deputation, as ordered.”

On May 28, the Centre had issued an order recalling the West Bengal Chief Secretary from the state. This action was ostensibly an outcome of Banerjee having skipped a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Bengal. The relations between Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre have been volatile and fractious since the two fought a no-holds barred, vicious war to win the state Assembly elections in April-May. And, much to the Centre’s chagrin, the TMC walked off with the laurels to win a third consecutive term.

Also read: Mamata calls for united struggle against BJP’s ‘authoritarian rule’

In fact, Bandyopadhyay’s tenure was extended for three months only four days before the incident. This volte-face is being sharply questioned by the TMC leadership.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to the PM on Monday (May 31) saying that she was “shocked and stunned” by the “unilateral order” transferring Bandyopadhyay to the Centre. In a five-page letter, Banerjee affirmed that her government of Bengal will not release its Chief Secretary at this “critical hour”.

She referred to the earlier order of extension as one that had been issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws and that will remain “operational and valid,” she wrote on Monday. Calling this “so-called unilateral order” as an “unreasoned volte face”, she had urged the PM to reconsider the decision and rescind the order in larger public interest.

“I am sure you will not inflict further suffering on the people of this state by taking away the services of an experienced officer, suddenly without any consultation and with no prior notice, whose continued presence in my state in these difficult times was accepted to be vital and necessary by your government four days back,” pointed out Banerjee in the letter, said media reports.

Also read: Mamata-Modi meet goes sour, Centre pulls out Bengal Chief Secretary

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on Monday 31, after completing 60 years. However, he was granted a three-month extension by the Centre on the state’s recommendation to work on COVID management and Cyclone Yaas relief measures. On May 24, Bandyopadhyay was given a 3-month extension till August 31.

Rajya Sabha member and advocate Sukhendu Sekhar Ray too criticised the Centre’s move on Twitter stating that in the absence of any proposal from the Centre for ‘concurrence’ of the State under Rule6(1) of IAS Cadre Rules,1954, “the unilateral order for placement of Chief Secretary of Bengal in Central Service is arbitrary, vexatious and ex facie illegal. This requires to be deprecated, cancelled”.

Meanwhile, the Centre quoted the Rule 6(1) of the IAS Service Rules to order the bureaucrat to join on deputation, which also states that in the eventuality of a disagreement between the Centre and the state on the issue of deputation of an officer, the Centre’s view will prevail.

The Centre reportedly has two options after the chief secretary has flouted the Union government’s order. Either they can withdraw the extension for retirement or serve him with a show cause notice.

The News18 report quoting North Block officials who spoke to them on condition of anonymity said they were examining the option of withdrawing the approval given for the extension and have sought legal opinion on the matter.

In the case of the second option of sending a show-cause notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay asking why action should not be taken against him for violating orders, the chief secretary may well respond that he has not been relieved by the state or that he is unable to shift since he is on the verge of retirement.

Also read: Centre summons Bengal chief secy, DGP over attack on Nadda’s convoy

This is not the first time, Banerjee has refused to part with her senior government officers. In December, the Centre had transferred three IPS officers to other units such as the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, allegedly because they had failed to prevent an attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy. The three officers however continue to serve in the state.

With Mamata’s latest move, it remains to be seen what will be the Centre’s next move.

Face-offs between Centre and State over transfers of government officers

The Centre and the state have had many face-offs earlier and not just in West Bengal.

In 2001, three IPS officers — then Chennai police commissioner K Muthukaruppan, joint commissioner Sebastian George, and deputy commissioner Christopher Nelson— were transferred to the Centre, after a midnight raid on former CM M Karunanidhi’s house. But, another strong regional stalwart, J Jayalalithaa took on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and blankly refused to release them. The IPS officers went on to retire from the state.

In 2014, in the state of Tamil Nadu again, IPS officer Archana Ramasundaram was deputed to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014. The Tamil Nadu government however refused to release her but the officer reportedly defied the state’s order. The TN suspension order against her fell by the wayside because Ramasundaram had joined the CBI by then.