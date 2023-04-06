Hanuman Jayanti: Governor reviews security measures in Kolkata

"People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society," he said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of Kolkata on Thursday morning (April 6), reviewed the security measures taken in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, and interacted with the people.

He first visited the Bal Hanuman temple in Lake Town and offered puja. He then went to Ekbalpore and spoke to locals. From there, he went to the Posta area.

He interacted with locals, including children, owners of small businesses, and also with the security personnel deputed in those areas.

Also read: Bengal violence organic or orchestrated? What the patterns suggest

Advertisement

“See, it is the people who made me the governor. So I have to be with the people… I take delight in being with the people. I am one among them,” Bose told reporters in Ekbalpore, which witnessed communal clashes in October last year.

“People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society,” he added.

Bose also visited the Hanuman Mandir Char Chowk in Posta, and spoke to the priest and devotees there.

Also read: WB: Prohibitory orders still in force in Rishra, but no more violent incidents

After enquiring about the prevailing law and order situation from on-duty police officers, he stopped at a roadside stall in Posta and had a glass of sattu sharbat.

Interacting with the locals, the governor asked them whether they feel safe.

Security forces were maintaining a strict vigil across the state in the view of Hanuman Jayanti, following violence in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami celebrations.