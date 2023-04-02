Days after Ram Navami clash, fresh violence erupts during BJP procession in Bengal

Visuals of BJP's Ram Navami Shobha Yatra show people running for safety amid stone pelting

Days after two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession at Howrah, fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s Hooghly on Sunday when the BJP was taking out a procession themed on Ram Navami.

Visuals of the procession show people running for safety amid stone pelting. Incidentally, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh participated in the ‘Ram Navami Shobha Yatra’.

Meanwhile, the situation in Howrah, some 40 km from Hooghly, is peaceful and under control, the police said. Shops and markets opened as traffic movement resumed from morning.

Clashes broke out between two groups on Thursday when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP and other right-wing groups were behind the violence. However, the BJP denied the allegations and demanded a probe into the matter by the NIA.