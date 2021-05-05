Bengal imposes fresh COVID curbs; -ve RT-PCR report must to enter state

While the state transport buses will operate, random checking will be done in inter-state buses. RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for bus, train and flight passengers

The West Bengal Government, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has suspended local train services starting Thursday (May 6), while the metro and state transport buses will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity to keep a tab on rising COVID cases.

“Looking at the COVID-19 situation in Bengal, we have decided to operate state government offices with 50% attendance. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will remain closed. Social/political gathering will be prohibited,” Mamata Banerjee told ANI.

At the same time, markets will be open from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm only. Banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm. The private sector will be encouraged to promote work from home with 50% staff allowed to work offline. Jewellery shops will remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm, Banerjee said.

While the state transport buses will operate, random checking will be done in inter-state buses. RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for bus and train passengers.

People arriving by flights from other states will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR Covid test not older than 72 hours. COVID-affected passengers will be sent to a 14-day quarantine arranged by the airport authorities, said the Chief Minister.

The government will encourage home delivery of all products to discourage people from stepping out of their houses.

The state on Tuesday (May 4) reported its highest single-day COVID death toll of 107, taking the fatality numbers so far to 11,744, the health department said. In the last 24 hours, 16,547 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,06,58,094. The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, the health bulletin stated.