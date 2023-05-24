Adhir Chowdhury calls PM ‘Pagla Modi’, later clarifies it is ‘public sentiment’

Congress leader makes controversial remark while talking about 2000-rupee note withdrawal; says people have understood that an Opposition alliance has to be forged under Congress leadership

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, got into a row on Wednesday (May 24) after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Pagla (crazy) Modi” while remarking on the withdrawal of 2000-rupee notes from circulation.

After facing backlash from the BJP, he clarified that he was echoing the “sentiments of the people” at the note withdrawal decision.

Adhir’s remark

Chowdhury made the controversial remarks while addressing the press at his constituency Behrampore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

“People want change, not Modi. All of a sudden, he decided to withdraw 2000-rupee notes. This is not Modi, this is Pagla Modi. People are calling him ‘Pagla Modi’. India’s economy is already shattered; amid that, this (2000-rupee note withdrawal) has been announced,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India last Friday announced the withdrawal of 2000-rupee notes and gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the notes or exchange them at banks.

BJP’s Bengal president Sukanta Majumder took to Twitter to condemn Chowdhury’s remark. “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan abuses PM Modi again and calls him ‘Pagla’. He has used the abusive language again and again. He is a repeated offender. I strongly condemn this. He should apologise immediately,” he wrote.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan abuses PM @narendramodi ji again & calls him ‘Pagla’. He has used the abusive language again and again. He is a repeated offender. I strongly condemn this. He should apologise immediately.

On AAP-TMC meet

Reacting to the meeting between Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, Chowdhury said parties like AAP and TMC were “trying to be relevant” now that people are going against Modi.

“The people of India are fed up with this government. They have understood that an Opposition alliance has to be forged under the leadership of the Congress. People are saying this,” Chowdhury added.

“Regarding the control of services (in Delhi) issue, we protested against it on the first day. I have protested here; my leader Mallikarjun Kharge has done it. Not because of Kejriwal or Didi (Banerjee). We will protest against any anti-Constitution activity. We’ll protest against anything that goes against the federal structure,” he claimed.

(With agency inputs)