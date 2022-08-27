2 BSF personnel arrested by WB police on charges of raping a woman

The two accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector SP Chero and jawan Altaf Hussain, were deputed in Bagda’s Bajitpur area. According to the complainant, the two men stopped her on Thursday night while on her way back from Basirhat, dragged her to a nearby field, raped her

Two personnel of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 68th Battalion from an India-Bangladesh Border Outpost, have been arrested by the West Bengal police on charges of raping a woman.

The two accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector SP Chero and jawan Altaf Hussain, were deputed in Bagda’s Bajitpur area. According to a complaint filed by a woman on Friday (August 26), the two men stopped her on Thursday (August 25) night while on her way back from Basirhat, dragged her to a nearby field, raped her.

Also Read: Men and rape: When the garland becomes a weapon of war

Following the complaint, the local police approached the BSF, arrested the two men. “The accused have been arrested and will be produced in court on Saturday (August 27),” SP Tarun Das told the media.

Advertisement

The BSF in a statement, said: “We got information that these two people might be involved in rape. We immediately suspended them and handed them over to the police. The BSF is a disciplined force and will do everything to protect women. There is information that this woman was illegally trespassing near the post.”

Also Read: Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Ghaziabad

The TMC reacted to the incident through a tweet, which read: “Our country is becoming increasingly UNSAFE for women under @BJP4India’s misrule! Mr. @AmitShah, under your watch BSF Officer & Jawan raped a woman; threatened her with consequences if she raised her voice. Indeed, a shining example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”!”

Another tweet talked about how the PM gives lengthy speeches on Nari Shakti and respecting women when the reality is very different.

Indian women ARE NOT SAFE under @narendramodi ji's watch! The Prime Minister gives lengthy speeches on Nari Shakti and respecting women when the reality is very, very different. Who are you trying to fool, Mr Modi? Hear from @DrShashiPanja 👇 pic.twitter.com/kxqv8Z5USS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 27, 2022

The Trinamool Congress in likely to hold a rally in the area on Sunday (August 28).