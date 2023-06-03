Poor signalling system led to Odisha rail disaster, says Opposition

CPI MP Binoy Viswam demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying the government concentrated only on luxury trains and trains and tracks of common people are neglected

Opposition party leaders on Saturday mourned the deaths of 233 people in a horrific train disaster in Odisha and questioned the efficacy of the signalling system which apparently caused the crash.

Around 900 people were also injured in the tragedy involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday evening.

“That an alleged signalling failure led to three trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering,” TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya too asked: “Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones.”

CPI MP Binoy Viswam demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. The Orissa deaths are the result,” he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sadness over the tragedy.

BJP President JP Nadda said the party will postpone all its programmes to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government following the accident.

