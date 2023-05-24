Odisha: Ruling BJD says ready for early elections

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that the party enjoyed huge support among the people and it was prepared to go to the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik anytime

The ruling BJD in Odisha said it was prepared to face an early election in the state.

Speaking to PTI, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said on Tuesday (May 23) that the party enjoyed huge support among the people and it was prepared to go to the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik anytime.

“I have heard about it and people are discussing it. This is a hypothetical question. If other stakeholders and the Election Commission of India are ready to hold an early election in Odisha, the BJD is prepared for it. We have huge support among the people,” he said, replying to a question on the issue.

Also read: If Naveen Patnaik has his way, Odisha may go to polls in November

Advertisement

Noting that Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Manmohan Samal have already spoken about early elections, Mishra said BJD was always prepared for it.

BJP, Congress also prepared for early elections

Samal said he understood why the BJD would prefer to go for an early election, and that it may recommend it.

“The people of Odisha are already in an explosive mood against the BJD government. Whenever the elections are held, the BJP will come to power,” he claimed, adding that his party was also prepared for early polls.

State Congress president Sarat Pattnayak said that if the ruling dispensation dissolved the assembly prematurely, and the elections were held early, then his party was ready for it.

“The Congress is ready whenever the election is held, be it at the stipulated time or six months early,” he said.

Also read: Odisha: Three ministers re-inducted into Naveen Patnaik Cabinet

The tenure of the Naveen Patnaik government is scheduled to end on June 24, 2024. However, speculations are rife that the chief minister may dissolve the assembly to go for polls along with five other states in December this year.

The states where elections are likely to be held in December are Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies)