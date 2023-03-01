BJP march to Odisha Assembly turns violent as party demands CBI probe into health min murder

The police arrested 22 BJP youth wing members after a pitched battle between them and Odisha police saw several injured from both sides and vehicles of the cops damaged

Police arrested 22 BJP youth wing members after a pitched battle between them and Odisha police during a march by the saffron party to the state Assembly on Tuesday (February 28) saw several injured from both sides and vehicles of the cops damaged.

Hundreds of activists under the banner of BJP Yuva Morcha staged an agitation on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe into the murder case of health minister Naba Kishore Das and the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Mahatma Gandhi Marg in front of the Assembly building turned into a battlefield when the police stopped the BJP activists who broke barricades erected by the force. Many were seen scaling the barricades.

Odisha is suffering at the hands of BJD Govt & its failure to maintain law & order. During @BJYMinOD's demonstration against murder of Former Health Minister Naba Das, police resorted to brutal attacks on our karyakartas who were grievously injured.@BJYM is undeterred. pic.twitter.com/5R39uh54WP — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 28, 2023

Advertisement

Police said the agitators hurled water bottles, eggs, and stones at cops on duty, who then used batons to disperse the crowd. Several security personnel and political workers were injured in the scuffle. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said around 10 police personnel, including ACP Amitav Mohapatra, suffered injuries in the melee.

DGP Sunil Bansal visited the Capital Hospital to meet the injured police personnel.

At least five police vehicles were damaged in the clash, the DCP said. The police detained over 100 protesters and action will be taken against them as per law, he said.

Also read: Odisha LoP alleges conspiracy behind Naba Kishore Das’ assassination

In the Assembly, BJP MLAs created a ruckus over the incident as Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra demanded a ruling from the chair on the alleged police excess on the party activists.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty, BJP Yuva Morcha president Irasish Acharya, party MLAs, and other senior leaders participated in the march demanding a CBI investigation into the minister’s murder.

The health minister was shot dead last month allegedly by a police officer who was arrested and dismissed from the service.

(With inputs from agencies)