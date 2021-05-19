Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result declared via videoconference

Class 10th board exams were postponed by the state amid second wave of the COVID pandemic

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE’s 10th result 2021 has been released. The board has released the result based on the internal assessment. Students unhappy with the marks awarded will have an option of appearing in the upgraded examination. Candidates can check: www.cgbse.nic.in.

The result was declared by the state education department via video conference.

Of the 4.61 lakh registered, 4,46,393 students scored first division which is 96.81 per cent of the total result declared. A total of 9024 class 10 students got second division which is 1.96 per cent of the total students applied for the exam.

Similarly, 5,676 students have got the third division which is 1.23 per cent of the total students registered for the high school exam.

Class 10th board exams were postponed by the state amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded minimum marks required for passing.

Class 10 results have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the result committee of every school could devise their own schedule for tabulation of Class X results. It has also given an extension to the deadline. Earlier, Delhi government had written to the CBSE asking it to review the schedule stating that their teachers had been deputed on COVID duties. Now with the review, the schools can submit the internal assessment and other marks by June 30.