Wrestlers’ protest | Will hang myself if sex offence charges are proved: WFI chief

With farmers now making their way to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in support of the protesting wrestlers despite heavy security deployment, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Sunday (May 7) that he would hang himself if even a single allegation of sexual harassment against him was proved.

Singh recorded a video statement in which he said though he could not openly speak about everything since Delhi Police was probing the matter, he dared the wrestlers to produce evidence in support of their sexual harassment allegations. “I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved,” the WFI chief said.

VIDEO | "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved," says WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment charges levelled against him by protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/nNiUUKij8T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Farmers’ voice

Security was tightened at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday after The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which led the farmers’ protest, said thousands of farmers would gather at the protest venue in support of the wrestlers. It said several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh would visit the protest site.

On Saturday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait intensified the call for Singh’s arrest. “They (protesting wrestlers) have our full support. We will decide today (on the future course of action). Arrest (of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) must be done when an FIR has been registered,” Tikait said before leaving for Jantar Mantar on Sunday. He has since reached the venue.

VIDEO | A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar stopped by police at Tikri Border. pic.twitter.com/3L8WyKWgQu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Khap mahapanchayat

A khap mahapanchayat is also scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar, and the wrestlers are hoping it will help them get more support in their fight against Brij Bhushan. “The protest will continue till these children (protesting wrestlers) get justice. But, we will all decide today how to take it forward,” said Khap president Palam, Chaudhary Surender Solanki, on the mahapanchayat.

Delhi Police has beefed up security at Jantar Mantar and on the city borders with multiple layers of barricades. They are checking all vehicles entering Delhi, and pickets have been increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu borders. A group of farmers have reportedly been stopped at Tikri Border.

VIDEO | "The protest will continue till these kids (protesting wrestlers) get justice but how we take it forward, that will be decided by all of us today," says Chaudhary Surender Solanki, Khap president Palam, on mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today. pic.twitter.com/D4AurXXNP8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

India’s star wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Mallik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 10 days now, demanding the arrest of the WFI president. They have made it clear that they won’t budge from the site until they get justice.

Brij Bhushan has maintained that the sexual harassment charges against him are false.

