Delhi: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar as farmers join wrestlers’ protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha which spearheaded the farmers’ protest last year has expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and is expected to join their agitation at Jantar Mantar on Sunday

Delhi Police have tightened security at Jantar Mantar following call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join the wrestlers who are protesting against alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhusan Singh.

In a statement released on Saturday (May 7), SKM, a collective of farmers’ outfits which had mobilized farmers for the protests against the now-repealed farm laws last year, said its leaders from across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will join the wrestlers in their protest in Delhi. The outfit also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh.

Reports said the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) has also supported the wrestlers’ protest while warning the government that they will take to the roads if the WFI chief was not arrested within a week.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is also likely to be present at the protest on Sunday. The wrestlers on Saturday had requested people to join them in a candlelight march on Sunday to show solidarity with their cause.

The Delhi Police has planned elaborate security arrangements near Jantar Mantar and the city’s bordering areas ahead of the visit, the officials said.

A senior Delhi Police official said stringent security measures will be put in place near Jantar Mantar for the farmers’ delegation’s visit. Another official said checking in the bordering areas will be beefed up and barricades put in place.

Additional deployment will be made, especially in the bordering areas, and patrolling enhanced, the police said.

While no specific security plans have been made for the candlelight march called by the wrestlers, Delhi Police told the media that tractors or slow-moving vehicles trying to enter the national capital would not be allowed.

To ensure smooth conduct of the protest, wrestler Vinesh Phogat urged all supporters to maintain peace.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh. On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations.

