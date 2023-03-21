Worst runner between the wickets? Virat Kohli names a teammate

Kohli was asked this tricky question by his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers during a chat. And Kohli answered with a big smile.

Virat Kohli, apart from an aggressive batsman, is also one of the quickest between the wickets. The former Indian cricket captain is not just dependent on boundaries, he builds his innings with quick runs between the wickets.

Recently Kohli was asked a tricky question by his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers during a chat.

The worst runner

“Who’s the worst runner that you have ever run with between the wickets?” de Villiers asked Kohli on Three Sixty YouTube channel.

The answer made the South African burst out into a laughter. “Cheteshwar Pujara,” Kohli said, calling the question a “controversial one”. He then narrated a story.

The run-outs

“It was the Centurion Test match on the Tour of 2018, and I remember first innings…As soon as I sat on the seat, I heard celebration. I saw replays on the big screen, Pujara plays first ball to wide mid-on and he runs, I think it was Lungi (Ngidi), picks up the ball and runs him out. First innings, no worries,” Kohli said.

“The second innings, Parthiv Patel plays a ball, wide of gully. AB is running behind the ball. After AB has picked up the ball, Pujara has called for the third run. On his call, running to the danger end, when they showed the replays, there was no one on the screen. Quinie just taking the bails off, there was no one there. I was like, ‘You were run out in the first innings. How can you be so brave to take on the quickest man on the field and then not be seen on the screen while being run out. That’s the worst call I have seen in my life,” Kohli narrated with a big smile on his face.