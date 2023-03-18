Virat Kohli told RCB’s fitness coach: Treat me like an athlete, not cricketer

Shanker Basu, Royal Challengers Bangalore's strength and conditioning coach, talks about Virat Kohli’s passion for fitness and how that has impacted other cricketers

Virat Kohli is known for his fitness. He works hard on it and his success on the field as a cricketer has inspired other players to take the fitness regime seriously.

One man who helped Kohli in keeping fit over the years is Shanker Basu, the strength and conditioning coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, former India captain’s IPL team. Basu spoke about Kohli’s passion for fitness and how that has impacted other cricketers, on RCB Podcast Season 2.

The beginning

“I have been seeing him (Virat Kohli) since 2009. In 2014, he said he has a stiff back and can you do something about it? It was only for six weeks and we could not do much then. But in 2015, he said you should do a bigger role. So, I told him we will make a template for you and I will have to make drastic changes to the training that you are doing now. He asked a lot of technical questions and after several conversations back and forth, he said: ‘Ok let’s start’,” Basu said.

Advertisement

Also read: Virat Kohli played ‘through sickness’ to hit 186: Anushka; Axar reacts

Basu, who has worked with several athletes across disciplines, was highly impressed by Kohli’s commitment towards fitness, says an ANI report.

Virat’s request

“Virat has seen me training Deepika Pallikal (India squash player and the wife of Dinesh Karthik) and that time she was in the top 10. So, Kohli told me don’t treat me like a cricketer and work with me like an individual athlete. So, I told him you will have to train like an Olympic athlete and I used to quote Novak Djokovic to him then,” Basu said.

“I am not tired of telling this, but I have never ever seen a guy like Virat Kohli. He can do the simple, most boring things of life every day and it does not matter whether he is performing or not (on the field). But that zeal and extraordinary passion towards excellence is mind-boggling. It helped me put across my syllabus to him,” he added.

Passion of fitness

Basu, who also worked with Team India, said once Kohli was convinced of following the fitness pattern, it was easy for him to get the message across to other players, and cited the example of Dinesh Karthik.

Also read: IPL: Virat Kohli opens up on why he quit RCB captaincy

“People are always caught up with visual fitness, they look…and say oh yes, he looks so fit. But athletic fitness is very different. Yes, Virat is very fit and he looks (fit) too… he is blessed that way. He is extremely powerful. It is the same thing with Dinesh Karthik…his resilience and robustness on the cricket field is unbelievable. I mean, he’s the Ryan Giggs of cricket. He’s never been injured much and hardly loses any time on the field. So, once the captain is brought into the theory the rest was easier. My theory is that once you hit one, you hit five, once you hit five, you’ll hit 50 and once you hit 50, you hit the nation,” he further added.