Will follow Sports Code, not contest for top post in WFI elections: Brij Bhushan

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj has served three four-year terms as president in a row and according to the Sports Code after completing 12 years as WFI chief, he is ineligible to contest for the top post

In the eye of storm over the sexual harassment allegations against him, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh confirmed on Sunday that he will not contest for the president’s post in WFI election on May 7. He, however, hinted that he might look for a new role within the federation.

At its Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Secretary General VN Prasood, the WFI announced the election schedule. Brij Bhushan has served three four-year terms as president in a row and according to the Sports Code after completing 12 years as WFI chief, he is ineligible to contest for the top post.

“We had to schedule elections earlier, but due to the recent controversy, we could not hold the elections earlier, but now we will move forward. I will follow the Sports Code and not contest for president’s post,” Brij Bhushan told PTI after the meeting. But he is looking forward to some other role in the federation. “I have said I will not contest for president’s post, I have not said I will not contest elections,” he clarified.

Brij Bhushan, 66, will have to serve a four-year cooling off period to regain the eligibility to contest for an office bearer’s post. However, he can be part of the five-member WFI Executive Committee. By the time he serves cooling off period in 2027, he would have attained the age of 70 and that will again make him ineligible to contest according to the Code, that has placed the age cap on all officials.

It will be interesting to see if his son Karan, who is the president of UP Wrestling Association, throws his hat into the ring. Asked if he was allowed to attend the AGM in the wake of sexual harassment and intimidation accusations levelled against him by the top wrestlers of the country, the WFI President said he has worked within the rules.

“In writing, I was asked to step aside for three weeks, and later it was extended to six weeks, and I did that. I have appeared at IOA and oversight panel hearings. I can work as WFI official now. There is no question of flouting any rule. The findings of the committee are with the government, and I am waiting for that report,” he said.

Country’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Sarita Mor along with several others, had alleged that the WFI chief has sexually harassed female wrestlers and also intimidates the athletes. Brij Bhushan had refuted the allegations levelled against him.

