WFI row: Mary Kom to lead panel to probe allegations against Brij Bhushan

The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.

Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Boxer MC Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for Wrestling Federation of India. Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and ex-CEO TOPS Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan (Retd) also part of the committee pic.twitter.com/Dj1fUXP7LZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.

Watch | Women wrestlers’ protest: Is BJP protecting its MP Brij Bhushan?

Advertisement

The announcement of the panel was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (January 23). Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.

The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director – teams – Radhika Sreeman.

Also read: WFI cancels general council meeting after Centre’s order to suspend activities

Also read: Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief facing sexual abuse charge?