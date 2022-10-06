Women’s cricket to continue in Commonwealth Games 2026

The 2026 CWG will take place from March 17-29 in the Australian state of Victoria across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

Women’s cricket will be back in Commonwealth Games 2026 in Victoria, Australia, it has been confirmed by the organisers.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Commonwealth Games Australia on Wednesday (October 5) unveiled the full sport programme for the Victoria 2026 CWG, featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated para sports.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, women’s cricket was played in the T20 format with Australia winning the gold medal by defeating India in the final.

ICC General Manager – Cricket, Wasim Khan, expressed excitement towards the growth of women’s cricket, taking it one step closer to fulfilling its ambitions of being included in the Olympic Games.

“We are delighted to know that women’s cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. It will be another significant landmark for the sport after its huge success in recent years, including Birmingham. The continued growth and upward trajectory of both the women’s game and T20 cricket fits perfectly with our long-term ambitions that include being part of the Olympic Games,” Khan said.

“Women’s cricket has witnessed a sharp upward curve with rising standards and a rapidly increasing fan base. The sight of 86,174 fans in Melbourne for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 still lives strong in our memories and so we just can’t wait for another opportunity to showcase the women’s game, this time in Victoria in 2026,” he added.

The 2026 CWG will take place from March 17-29 in the Australian state of Victoria across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. The Opening Ceremony will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).