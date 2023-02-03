Will eventually return to my home Barcelona, says emotional Messi

Legendary footballer also says he might play the next World Cup

Lionel Messi, the star player for Paris Saint-Germain, says he will return to his former club and city, Barcelona, once he ends his professional football career.

Messi, who has a notable record as the captain of Argentina’s national team, including winning the World Cup, is considered by many as one of Barcelona’s most iconic footballers.

Although currently playing for PSG, Messi shared with Olé (via Albiceleste Talk) that he has plans to return to the city where he is adored once his professional career is over.

“When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it’s my home,” Messi stated.

Messi’s career path began at the esteemed La Masia academy and he spent 17 years, from 2004 to 2021, representing Barcelona. He was an integral part of the team, wearing the famous Blaugrana jersey a remarkable 520 times and scoring an unprecedented 474 goals.

The PSG star confirmed his desire to go back to Barcelona when reflecting on Argentina’s World Cup victory. In response to being asked if he took anything from the championship match against France, Messi answered affirmatively and stated that he holds on to those cherished memories in Spain.

“I have everything, I have everything. The boots, the shirts, the cape. It’s all there on the property, Marito (the legendary kitman) and Juan Cruz kept it all for me. And now in March I’m going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories. I don’t remember, I was thinking, if I changed the boots before the final. The final ones are also there,” Messi told Olé.

“I saw the cup there, so close, that I was drawn to be near it, touch it, kiss it. It was such an exciting feeling to say ‘it’s done’. To this day it remains such an exciting moment. Even when I see it now, I enjoy it more than I did at that moment. Things have calmed down since, so it’s more exciting for me. I see a lot of videos on social media now,” he stated in the interview.

In the same interview, Messi also spoke about his aspirations with the national team. Although the 2026 World Cup may be too distant at present, he has not ruled it out as he wants to assess the progression of his career.

“It will be challenging to participate in the 2026 World Cup because of my age. However, as long as I am feeling physically fit and enjoying the sport, I will continue playing. The next World Cup may seem far away, but it depends on the direction my career takes,” said Messi.

Despite Barcelona releasing Lionel Messi to join PSG due to financial limitations, rumours have circulated about a possible return to his former club. These rumours have been fuelled by the current president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, who has frequently stated his aspiration to reacquire the supremely talented forward.

The future of Lionel Messi at PSG remains unclear, as speculation persists about a potential return to Barcelona. Although Joan Laporta has expressed his hope for Messi’s return, the Argentine player has not made any official statement about his next club.

There have been reports linking him to a move back to his first professional team, Newell’s Old Boys. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s coach Xavi Hernandez is said to be preparing for the potential return of Messi to the Camp Nou.