Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s world record of 7 sixes in 43-run over

The record came in the 49th over of Maharashtra’s innings against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Maharashtra captain, on Monday (November 28), set a world record in List A (50-over) cricket as he smashed seven sixes in one over against Uttar Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match in Ahmedabad.

There have been instances of hitting six sixes in an over – by Garry Sobers (1968), Ravi Shastri (1985), Herschelle Gibbs (2007), Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018), Leo Carter (2020), Kieron Pollard (2021), Thisara Perera (2021) and Jaskaran Malhotra (2021).

Also read: Jagadeesan (277) smashes world records

However, seven sixes in an over in List A has happened for the first time.

Advertisement

Right-handed opening batsman Gaikwad blazed his way to a 159-ball 220 with 10 fours and 16 sixes at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera. This was his maiden double ton across formats.

The record came in the 49th over of Maharashtra’s innings against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh.

Also read: IPL 2023: Full list of retained/released/traded players & remaining purse

Singh, bowled from round the wicket, was hit for a six over wide long-on off the first ball of the over by Gaikwad. The next ball smashed straight down the ground and a hat-trick of sixes was completed by Gaikwad as he sent the ball to deep square-leg.

The fourth ball travelled to over the long-off fence and the fifth ball, a no-ball was sent to the same region. The sixth ball, a free hit, saw Gaikwad again hitting hit for a six over long-on and bringing up his double century off 153 balls.

For the final ball of the over, Singh switched to over the wicket which did not help. Gaikwad dispatched the ball over long-on for a world-record seventh six in the over.

Must Watch – Ruturaj Gaikwad’s record-breaking 4⃣3⃣-run over that has got everyone talking 🔝🔥#MAHvUP | #VijayHazareTrophy | #QF2 | @mastercardindia Sit back and relive his magnificent striking display 🔽https://t.co/1SoeAdY6QG — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022

At the end of the 48th over, Maharashtra was 272/5 and after six balls, the score read 315/5. The team finished with 330/5.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh was bowled out for 272 as Maharashtra won by 58 runs to enter the semi-finals.

Gaikwad’s seven sixes in an over has happened for the first time in List A cricket while 43 runs in one over has been achieved once previously, by Northern Districts’ batsmen Brett Hampton and Joe Carter, off Willem Ludick of Central Districts in Hamilton, New Zealand in 2018.

The most runs conceded in an over is 77 runs by Wellington’s Bert Vance against Canterbury in New Zealand in a Shell Trophy first-class game in February 1990. In that game Lee Germon (who later captain New Zealand) smashed eight sixes in an over.

The 25-year-old Gaikwad has played one ODI and nine T20Is for India. He plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His previous best in List A was 187 not out. He has scored more than 3,500 runs in List A cricket.