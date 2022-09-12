Watch: After Pakistan loses Asia Cup final, Ramiz Raja loses cool with Indian journalist

After Pakistan lost the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday (September 11), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lost his cool with an Indian journalist.

Sri Lanka won the final by 23 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After the title clash, former cricketer Ramiz was seen walking out of the stadium when he was surrounded by journalists who asked to share his views on Pakistan’s loss.

Ramiz started answering questions but one of them which was a routine query seemed to have upset him. It was asked by an Indian journalist and Ramiz snapped at him.

The Hindi journalist asked whether he had any message to the people back home as they would’ve been unhappy with the Babar Azam-led side’s loss in the final.

“Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh? (The people must be unhappy. Any message for them?),” the journalist asked.

To this, Ramiz replied, “Dekhiye aap India se honge, aapke (awam) toh bohut khush honge. (You must be from India, your people must be very happy).”

The journalist told Ramiz that “we are not happy”. And Ramiz asked him “which people?”.

Further, the journalist says, “I’ve seen Pakistani fans go back crying after the loss. Am I saying something wrong?”

To this, Ramiz said, “You are generalising the people” and covers the journalist’s phone and tries to stop the recording.

Later, the journalist shared the video clip of the incident on Twitter and asked whether his question was wrong. And he also said that taking his phone was right.

“Was my question wrong – Are Pakistan fans not unhappy – It was very wrong As chairman of a board – you shouldn’t have snatched my phone – that’s not right Mr Chairman Taking my phone was not right,” he wrote along with the 45-second video.