Gautam Gambhir poses with Sri Lankan flag after Shanaka-led team wins Asia Cup

After the video was posted, there were several comments on Twitter with many appreciating his gesture towards Sri Lanka, which is going through an economic crisis.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday night (September 11) posed with the Sri Lankan flag after the island nation won the Asia Cup 2022 Twenty20 tournament defeating Pakistan in the final in Dubai.

It was a superb comeback by the Dasun Shanaka-led team after losing the opening game of the tournament to Afghanistan. Also, in the final, the team bounced back from a hopeless situation of 58/5 after being sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“After that first loss, we had a serious discussion… We knew we had the talent, but it was about applying those in game scenarios and all the players stood up. It’s the environment we created as a team and coaching staff that has paid off,” Shanaka said.

After Sri Lanka won the title by registering a 23-run victory, Gambhir, who is now a BJP MP, was seen on the ground posing with the Sri Lankan flag.

He shared the clip on his Twitter account and captioned it “Superstar team…Truly deserving!! #CongratsSriLanka.”

Gambhir was in Dubai as part of the Star Sports commentary panel.

“Nice gesture from a Champ, Hero of World Cup 2007 & 2011. Come on Indians, Sri Lankans and Afghanistanis just Like and Retweet this tweet of Gauti.We all are one against this terrorist country. And hello Pakistanis, you played final only because of drop catch. #CongratsSriLanka,” a user wrote.

“Sportsman might get retired within a decade but the sportsmanship is for life. This will surely pass the positive message in SL people which they needs the most in this difficult times of thier nation,small positive gestures by players can make us(fans) happy (sic),” another user wrote.

However, there were several others who questioned Gambhir for holding the Sri Lankan flag.