TNPL 2023: Full schedule, squads, live TV, streaming, and more

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) Twenty20 tournament will be played from today (June 12) to July 12 across four cities in Tamil Nadu.
Eight teams will compete in TNPL 2023. The format of the tournament involves a league phase and the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. In all, there will be 32 matches.
Each side plays the other in the league stage with the top two playing Qualifier 1. The third and fourth-placed teams will feature in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 goes straight to the final while the loser plays the winner of Eliminator. The playoffs format is the same as the Indian Premier League (IPL).
TNPL 2023 squads
Ba11sy Trichy
T Natarajan, Daryl Ferrario, Ramadoss Alexander, K Mani Bharathi (wk), SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, Raghupathy Silambarasan, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran
Chepauk Super Gillies
Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker
Dindigul Dragons
R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh (wk), P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ajith Ram, H Trilok Nag, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, S Ganesh, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan, Rahul Harish, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy
Lyca Kovai Kings
B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Suresh Kumar (wk), M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay
Nellai Royal Kings
Arun Karthik (wk), Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, Sandeep Warrier, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal
Salem Spartans
S Abishiek, R Kavin, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, Amit Sathvik (wk), N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh
Live TV and streaming information of TNPL 2023
- Star Sports Network will telecast all matches of TNPL live
- Fancode will live stream all TNPL games
TNPL 2023 host cities and grounds
- Coimbatore: SNR College Cricket Ground
- Salem: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium
- Dindigul: NPR College Ground
- Tirunelveli: Indian Cement Company Ground
Past champions of TNPL
- 2022: Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings (Joint winners). Final was washed out due to rain
- 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies
- 2020: Tournament not played due to COVID-19
- 2019: Chepauk Super Gillies
- 2018: Siechem Madurai Panthers
- 2017: Chepauk Super Gillies
- 2016: Tuti Patriots
The full schedule of TNPL 2023 (All times IST)
- Match 1 – June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 2 – June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 3 – June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 4 – June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 5 – June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 6 – June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
- Match 7 – June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 8 – June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 9 – June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 10 – June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 11 – June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 12 – June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 13 – June 22, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
- Match 14 – June 24, 3 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 15 – June 24, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 16 – June 25, 3 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 17 – June 25, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 18 – June 26, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 19 – June 27, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 20 – June 28, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 21 – June 29, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)
- Match 22 – July 1, 3 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 23 – July 1, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 24 – July 2, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 25 – July 2, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 26 – July 3, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 27 – July 4, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 28 – July 5, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)
- Match 29 – Qualifier 1 – July 7 – 7 PM – Salem
- Match 30 – Eliminator – July 8 – 7 PM – Salem
- Match 31 – Qualifier 2 – July 10 – 7 PM – Tirunelveli
- Match 32 – Final – July 12 – 7 PM – Tirunelveli