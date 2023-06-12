TNPL 2023: Full schedule, squads, live TV, streaming, and more

The format of the tournament involves a league phase and the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) Twenty20 tournament will be played from today (June 12) to July 12 across four cities in Tamil Nadu.

Eight teams will compete in TNPL 2023. The format of the tournament involves a league phase and the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. In all, there will be 32 matches.

Each side plays the other in the league stage with the top two playing Qualifier 1. The third and fourth-placed teams will feature in the Eliminator. The winner of Qualifier 1 goes straight to the final while the loser plays the winner of Eliminator. The playoffs format is the same as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Podcast: WTC final review

TNPL 2023 squads

Ba11sy Trichy

T Natarajan, Daryl Ferrario, Ramadoss Alexander, K Mani Bharathi (wk), SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, Raghupathy Silambarasan, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran

Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker

Dindigul Dragons

R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Adithya Ganesh (wk), P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ajith Ram, H Trilok Nag, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, S Ganesh, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan, Rahul Harish, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

Lyca Kovai Kings

B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, Suresh Kumar (wk), M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay

Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik (wk), Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, Sandeep Warrier, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal

Salem Spartans

S Abishiek, R Kavin, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, Amit Sathvik (wk), N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh

Live TV and streaming information of TNPL 2023

Star Sports Network will telecast all matches of TNPL live

Fancode will live stream all TNPL games

TNPL 2023 host cities and grounds

Coimbatore: SNR College Cricket Ground

SNR College Cricket Ground Salem: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium

Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium Dindigul: NPR College Ground

NPR College Ground Tirunelveli: Indian Cement Company Ground

Past champions of TNPL

2022: Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings (Joint winners). Final was washed out due to rain

Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings (Joint winners). Final was washed out due to rain 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies

Chepauk Super Gillies 2020: Tournament not played due to COVID-19

Tournament not played due to COVID-19 2019: Chepauk Super Gillies

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018: Siechem Madurai Panthers

Siechem Madurai Panthers 2017: Chepauk Super Gillies

Chepauk Super Gillies 2016: Tuti Patriots

The full schedule of TNPL 2023 (All times IST)