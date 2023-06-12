WTC final review: Did Kohli, Pujara, and other batters let India down?

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik tells us what went wrong for India in the WTC final and the road ahead in ICC tournaments including the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

As Australia celebrate their World Test Championship (WTC) final win, questions are being asked about India’s inability again to win an ICC trophy with the 10-year wait getting extended. India lost the WTC final by 209 runs at The Oval in London on Sunday (June 11). This was India’s second successive WTC final defeat after losing to New Zealand in 2021.

What are the factors that led to India’s defeat? Was it because of poor shot selection by the batters? or was it the bowling department that did not deliver after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the opposition to bat? Australia amassed 469 in the first innings thanks to centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Also, did India err in executing their bowling plans against Head?

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who analyses both teams’ performances. He also discusses Cameron Green’s controversial catch, Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion, and more. Listen to the full podcast here.