T20 World Cup: Phillips 104, Sri Lanka 102, NZ wins big; here’s points table

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 65 runs as Glenn Phillips outscored the opposition with a superb century in a Super 12 Group 1 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Saturday (October 29).

Thanks to Phillips’ 104, New Zealand posted 167/7 in 20 overs after opting to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Sri Lanka was reduced to 8/4 in 3.3 overs and never recovered from the early blows. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 35. Trent Boult took four wickets for 13 in four overs.

With this easy win, New Zealand remained on top of the table in Group 1 with five points from three games. The victory also boosted its net run rate.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka remains at the bottom of the table with just two points from three matches. The team is almost out of the reckoning for the semi-finals.

All six teams in Group 1 have now played three games apiece. Top two will qualify for the semi-finals.

Earlier, Phillips made most of the luck that came his way, hitting a fiery century as New Zealand recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 167 for seven.

New Zealand found themselves tottering at 15/3 inside the powerplay before Phillips (104 off 64) shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (22 off 24) to stabilise the innings.

Phillips, who was dropped on 12 before getting another life later in the innings, played some sensational strokes and was also brilliant in finding the gaps. His innings comprised four sixes and 10 boundaries.

His flat-batted forehand shots off both the spinners and pacers stood out in his memorable innings. His first six off Chamika Karunaratne, a pick up shot that went flying over long leg, gave him the confidence to go ballistic and lift the team from a precarious start.

Phillips reached the three-figure mark with a pull off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, prompting roaring celebrations from the belligerent batter.

