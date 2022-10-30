T20 World Cup: Pakistan registers first win to keep semis hopes alive

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/19) troubled the Dutch openers with his pace and bounce, while Shadab Khan (3/22) was spot on with his leg-spin.

Pakistan registered its first victory in the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

After successive losses in the Super 12 stage to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan was in a must-win situation and the Babar Azam-led side delivered by coasting to victory and keeping its chance of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Format, points system, reserve days, super over, COVID rules

Chasing a small total of 92, Pakistan reached the target (95/4) in 13.5 overs for the loss of four wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer for Pakistan with 49 off 39 but skipper Azam failed again, run out for four runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan produced a collective bowling performance to restrict the Netherlands to a lowly 91/9.

The Babar Azam-led side meant business on Sunday as the Netherlands found the going tough against Pakistani bowlers after electing to bat on a bouncy Perth wicket.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Schedule, squads, groups, live TV, streaming, audio

Pakistani bowlers were right on the money from the onset, reducing the Netherlands to 26 for three in the ninth over.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/19) troubled the Dutch openers with his pace and bounce, while Shadab Khan (3/22) was spot on with his leg-spin.

Afridi struck the first blow in the third over as he bounced out Stephan Myburgh, who top-edged one to Mohammad Wasim Jr at fine leg. In the sixth over, Bas de Leede was forced to retire hurt after a Haris Rauf (1/10) quick bouncy delivery hit him on the grill, resulting in a nasty cut on his face just under the right eye.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2022 prize money details announced; check here

Tom Cooper and Max O’Dowd too disappointed as they became Shadab’s victims in consecutive overs. Colin Ackermann (27) and skipper Scott Edwards (15) tried their best to stabilise the innings with a 35-run stand during which they mostly dealt in singles and two with occasional boundaries in between.

But it was not to be as Both Ackermann and Edwards departed in successive overs. While Ackerman was out LBW to Shadab, Edwards scooped a Naseem Shah (1/11) delivery straight to Iftikhar Ahmed at fine leg as the Netherlands lost half of its side with the scoreboard reading 69 in the 16th over.

It became 73 for 6 soon when Rauf cleaned up Roelof van der Merwe with a 147 kmph delivery. Wasim (2/15) then produced two toe-crushing yorkers in the 19th over to disturb the timbers of Tim Pringle and Fred Klaassen in successive deliveries.

With a rare hat-trick in sight, Wasim opted for another fuller-length delivery which went past Paul van Meekeren’s bat but just missed the leg stump.

(With agency inputs)