Ronaldo gets $225 million-a-year offer from Saudi club Al Nassr: Report

On November 22, in a statement, Manchester United said Ronaldo was leaving the club by mutual agreement.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a $225 million-a-year contract from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Last week, it was announced that Ronaldo and his English Premier League club Manchester United had mutually agreed to terminate the contract early.

Ronaldo, who is currently playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, is now free to join any club.

As per Spanish publication Marca, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract ($225 million per year) from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and he has accepted it.

However, there is no official confirmation as of Wednesday (November 30) either from the club or Ronaldo.

Al Nassr has won nine league titles and is currently second in the Saudi Pro League.

According to CBS Sports, the club’s interest in Ronaldo is “stronger than ever”.

The offer from Saudi Arabian club is seen as part of the country’s plan to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2030.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the club said.

Ronaldo said, “Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best.”