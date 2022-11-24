Cristiano Ronaldo scripts World Cup history; Portugal survives Ghana scare

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scripted World Cup history on Thursday night (November 24) in Doha, Qatar as Portugal edged Ghana 3-2 in a Group H game of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty.

Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

(With agency inputs)