Cristiano breaks world record: What tournaments have the goals come in?

The Portuguese scored his 110th international in a match against Ireland to move ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but still broke the men’s international scoring record before adding a second goal as Portugal beat visiting Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier.

Ronaldo grabbed his 110th goal in the 89th minute on Wednesday (September 1) to move ahead of former record holder Iran striker Ali Daei.

Six minutes into the stoppage time, Ronaldo made it 111 in 180 games to break Irish hearts after defender John Egan gave his nation the lead in the 45th minute.

“I’m very happy, not only because I beat the record but for the special moments that we had,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo’s goals in international tournaments

33 in World Cup qualifiers

31 in European Championship qualifiers

19 in International friendlies

14 in European Championship

7 in World Cup

5 in UEFA Nations League

2 in Confederations Cup

“Two goals at the end of the game is so tough, but I have to appreciate what the team did. We believed until the end,” Ronaldo said. But the Portuguese star, who has returned to join Manchester United, is still 76 goals behind the game’s most prolific international scorer. Christine Sinclair, who is 38 years old, scored her 187th goal for Canada last month at the Tokyo Olympics.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored nine hattricks in international matches-including the hat-trick against Spain in a group stage match in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and one against Switzerland in 2019 UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Ronaldo also became the highest-rated player in FIFA 18, and surpassed Argentine great Messi and Brazilian legend Pelé, with an overall rate of 99 per cent.

Ronaldo is a star off the field as well.

The Portuguese football star’s Instagram handle, with more than 337 million followers, is the most followed Instagram handle in the world. With more than 94 million followers on Twitter, Ronaldo holds the record for the most followed athlete on Twitter. And, with more than 124 million likes, Ronaldo is the most-liked athlete on Facebook. Further, with more than 112 million views, Ronaldo’s Wikipedia page holds the record for the most viewed Wikipedia page for an athlete (male).

Ronaldo is the only footballer to earn over $1 billion in their career and it is confirmed that he is one of the most sought-after, and successful athletes of all time.

When does Ronaldo score

More than half of Ronaldo’s goals have come in the last 30 minutes of the matches

He has scored 33 goals in the final 15 minutes, and 22 times between 61 to 75 minutes

The Portuguese football star has netted 11 times in the first 15 minutes, 17 times between 16 and 30 minutes, 16 times between 31 and 45 minutes, and 12 times in the first 15 minutes of the second half

Ronaldo has scored more than 91 goals from inside the box, while he has scored 20 from outside the box. He has also scored nine freekicks and 14 penalties

Ronaldo has scored the most number of goals (seven goals) against Lithuania and Sweden

Ronaldo’s only title with Portugal came at Euro 2016.

(With inputs from Agencies)