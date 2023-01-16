Rishabh Pant posts picture from hospital bed: Here are my heroes

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead," Pant said.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday (January 16) thanked “two heroes” who helped him during a horrific car accident on December 30.

Pant, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, tweeted for the first time after the car crash.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted,” he wrote.

Rajat and Nishu were the first ones to help Pant at the accident spot. The Indian player survived a horrifying car crash on NH-58 when he was driving back home from Delhi to Rourkee.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Dehradun and then shifted to Mumbai, where he had three surgeries – two on knee and one on ankle. He is expected to be out for one year.

In another Twitter post, he said, “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah, and government authorities for their incredible support.”

He added: “From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors, and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field.”

The 25-year-old had injuries to his ligament muscles and was airlifted from Dehradun at the BCCI’s behest. He was later operated upon on supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, one of BCCI’s empanelled surgeons.

Pant is already ruled out of the IPL, and it is learnt that he would be out for most part of 2023 including the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. The wicketkeeper-batter last played in the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December and was rested for the white ball home series against Sri Lanka.

