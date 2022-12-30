Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in road accident, stable

Pant's BMW car collided with a road divider; he suffered injuries to his head, back, and feet, but is in a stable condition

India’s star cricketer, Rishabh Pant, suffered multiple injuries on Friday (December 30) when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet, but is in a stable condition.

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on the Delhi-Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital, but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment,” the source said.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join the NCA for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh.

(With Agency inputs)