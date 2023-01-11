Prithvi Shaw smashes record triple ton (379) in Ranji Trophy

Shaw and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century, added 401 runs for the third wicket.

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday (January 11) set a record by smashing a triple hundred against Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

At the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, Shaw hit 379 off 383 balls with 49 fours and four sixes. This is his highest first-class score and also the highest by a Mumbai batsman in Ranji Trophy.

On the first day of their Elite Group B match on Tuesday, Shaw ended the day with 240 not out off 283.

The right-handed opener was on course to score a 400 but was dismissed LBW by Riyan Parag on the second day of the four-day game.

Shaw’s 379 is the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history. He surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar’s 377. The record is held by BB Nimbalkar (443 not out) for Maharashtra, against Saurashtra in the 1948-49 season.

