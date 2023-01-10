SA20 (Mini IPL): Schedule, squads, prize money, live TV, streaming

The inaugural SA20 Twenty20 cricket league commences today (January 10) in South Africa with the participation of six teams. It is dubbed as the mini IPL with all the sides are backed by IPL franchise owners.
South African and international players from around the world will be seen in action over four weeks at six venues. In all, there will be 33 matches with the final slated for February 11.
Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2023 league.
6 teams
Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
6 stadiums
Kingsmead (Durban), Wanderers (Johannesburg), Newlands (Cape Town), Boland Park (Paarl), SuperSport Park (Centurion) and St. George’s Park (Gqeberha).
SA20 format
Each team plays the other side twice in the round-robin stage (home and away) with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.
Each team is allowed to field a maximum of 4 foreign cricketers, just like in the IPL, in its Playing XI.
The six teams finalised their 17-member squads during the R125 million player auction.
SA20 prize money
The total prize is R70 million (₹33.5 crore approximate) – the biggest prize pool in the history of South African franchise cricket.
Live TV and streaming of SA20
In India, Sports18 will telecast the tournament live. Jio Cinema app will live stream the matches in India.
For other regions, SA20 live coverage will be on ICC.tv. Highlights from each T20 will also be available for free on ICC.tv.
Full list of wild card signings
- MI Cape Town: Jofra Archer (England)
- Joburg Super Kings: Aaron Phangiso
- Durban Super Giants: Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka)
- Eastern Cape Sunrisers: Jordan Hermann
- Pretoria Capitals: Senuran Muthusamy
- Paarl Royals: Andile Phehlukwayo
The six SA20 franchise teams were given the opportunity to sign a wild card player to add to their squads after the inaugural auction was completed. Teams were allowed to sign a South African or an overseas player until the 31 December deadline.
The squads and owners of SA20
Durban’s Super Giants
- Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder.
- Coaches: Lance Klusener (head coach), Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes.
- Stadium: Kingsmead, Durban.
- Owner: RPSG Sports Private Limited, owner of Lucknow Super Giants.
Joburg Super Kings
- Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd.
- Coaches: Stephen Fleming (head coach), Albie Morkel, Eric Simons, Wandile Gwavu.
- Stadium: Wanderers, Johannesburg.
- Owner: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
MI Cape Town
- Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams.
- Coaches: Simon Katich (head coach), Hashim Amla, James Pamment.
- Stadium: Newlands, Cape Town.
- Owner: India Mumbai Indians (Pty) Ltd.
Paarl Royals
- Squad: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe.
- Stadium: Boland Park, Paarl.
- Owner: Royals Sports Group, owner of Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Pretoria Capitals
- Squad: Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks.
- Coaches: Graham Ford (head coach), Dale Benkenstein, Jacques Kallis.
- Stadium: SuperSport Park, Centurion.
- Owner: JSW Sports, co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC).
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
- Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs.
- Coaches: Adrian Birrell (head coach), Baakier Abrahams, Dale Steyn.
- Stadium: St. George’s Park, Gqeberha
- Owner: Sun TV Network Limited, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
SA20 commentators/presenters
Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Gough (all England), Zainab Abbas, Urooj Mumtaz (both Pakistan), Chris Morris, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander, Kass Naidoo, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher (all South Africa), Pommie Mbangwa (Zimbabwe), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Mike Haysman (Australia).
SA20 match officials
- Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Siphelele Gasa, Babalo Gcuma, Shaun George, Stephen Harris, Adrian Holdstock, Arno Jacobs, Bongani Jele, Allahudien Paleker, Dennis Smith, Abdullah Steenkamp, Brad White.
- Match Referees: Barry Lambson, Laurence Matroos, Zama Ndamane, Gerrie Pienaar, Shaid Wadvalla.
SA20 schedule with match times in IST
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|January 10
|MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals
|Newlands, Cape Town
|9 PM
|Jan 11
|Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings
|Kingsmead, Durban
|9 PM
|Jan 12
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals
|St George’s Park, Gqeberha
|9 PM
|Jan 13
|Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings
|Boland Park, Paarl
|5 PM
|Jan 13
|MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants
|Newlands, Cape Town
|9 PM
|Jan 14
|Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|5 PM
|Jan 14
|MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings
|Newlands, Cape Town
|9 PM
|Jan 15
|Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals
|Kingsmead, Durban
|9 PM
|Jan 16
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town
|St George’s Park, Gqeberha
|9 PM
|Jan 17
|Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants
|Boland Park, Paarl
|5 PM
|Jan 17
|Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|9 PM
|Jan 18
|MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Newlands, Cape Town
|5 PM
|Jan 18
|Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|9 PM
|Jan 19
|Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Boland Park, Paarl
|9 PM
|Jan 20
|Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals
|Kingsmead, Durban
|9 PM
|Jan 21
|Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town
|Boland Park, Paarl
|5 PM
|Jan 21
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings
|St George’s Park, Gqeberha
|9 PM
|Jan 22
|Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals
|Boland Park, Paarl
|5 PM
|Jan 22
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants
|St George’s Park, Gqeberha
|9 PM
|Jan 23
|MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals
|Newlands, Cape Town
|9 PM
|Jan 24
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals
|St George’s Park, Gqeberha
|5 PM
|Jan 24
|Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|9 PM
|February 2
|Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town
|Kingsmead, Durban
|9 PM
|Feb 3
|Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|5 PM
|Feb 3
|Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|Kingsmead, Durban
|9 PM
|Feb 4
|Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|9 PM
|Feb 5
|Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|5 PM
|Feb 5
|Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|9 PM
|Feb 6
|Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|9 PM
|Feb 7
|Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|9 PM
|Feb 8
|1st Semi-final
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|9 PM
|Feb 9
|2nd Semi-final
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|9 PM
|Feb 11
|Final
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|9 PM