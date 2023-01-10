SA20 (Mini IPL): Schedule, squads, prize money, live TV, streaming

South African and international players from around the world will be seen in action over four weeks at six venues in SA20. In all, there will be 33 matches with the final slated for February 11.

The inaugural SA20 Twenty20 cricket league commences today (January 10) in South Africa with the participation of six teams. It is dubbed as the mini IPL with all the sides are backed by IPL franchise owners.

South African and international players from around the world will be seen in action over four weeks at six venues. In all, there will be 33 matches with the final slated for February 11.

Here is all you need to know about the SA20 2023 league.

6 teams

Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

6 stadiums

Kingsmead (Durban), Wanderers (Johannesburg), Newlands (Cape Town), Boland Park (Paarl), SuperSport Park (Centurion) and St. George’s Park (Gqeberha).

SA20 format

Each team plays the other side twice in the round-robin stage (home and away) with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Each team is allowed to field a maximum of 4 foreign cricketers, just like in the IPL, in its Playing XI.

The six teams finalised their 17-member squads during the R125 million player auction.

SA20 prize money

The total prize is R70 million (₹33.5 crore approximate) – the biggest prize pool in the history of South African franchise cricket.

Live TV and streaming of SA20

In India, Sports18 will telecast the tournament live. Jio Cinema app will live stream the matches in India.

For other regions, SA20 live coverage will be on ICC.tv. Highlights from each T20 will also be available for free on ICC.tv.

Full list of wild card signings

MI Cape Town: Jofra Archer (England)

Jofra Archer (England) Joburg Super Kings: Aaron Phangiso

Aaron Phangiso Durban Super Giants: Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka)

Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka) Eastern Cape Sunrisers: Jordan Hermann

Jordan Hermann Pretoria Capitals: Senuran Muthusamy

Senuran Muthusamy Paarl Royals: Andile Phehlukwayo

The six SA20 franchise teams were given the opportunity to sign a wild card player to add to their squads after the inaugural auction was completed. Teams were allowed to sign a South African or an overseas player until the 31 December deadline.

The squads and owners of SA20

Durban’s Super Giants

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder.

Lance Klusener (head coach), Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes. Stadium: Kingsmead, Durban.

Kingsmead, Durban. Owner: RPSG Sports Private Limited, owner of Lucknow Super Giants.

Joburg Super Kings

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd.

Stephen Fleming (head coach), Albie Morkel, Eric Simons, Wandile Gwavu. Stadium: Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Wanderers, Johannesburg. Owner: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MI Cape Town

Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Simon Katich (head coach), Hashim Amla, James Pamment. Stadium: Newlands, Cape Town.

Newlands, Cape Town. Owner: India Mumbai Indians (Pty) Ltd.

Paarl Royals

Squad: David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe.

Boland Park, Paarl. Owner: Royals Sports Group, owner of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Pretoria Capitals

Squad: Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks.

Graham Ford (head coach), Dale Benkenstein, Jacques Kallis. Stadium: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SuperSport Park, Centurion. Owner: JSW Sports, co-owner of Delhi Capitals (DC).

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs.

Adrian Birrell (head coach), Baakier Abrahams, Dale Steyn. Stadium: St. George’s Park, Gqeberha

St. George’s Park, Gqeberha Owner: Sun TV Network Limited, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SA20 commentators/presenters

Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Gough (all England), Zainab Abbas, Urooj Mumtaz (both Pakistan), Chris Morris, AB de Villiers, Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander, Kass Naidoo, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher (all South Africa), Pommie Mbangwa (Zimbabwe), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Mike Haysman (Australia).

SA20 match officials

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Siphelele Gasa, Babalo Gcuma, Shaun George, Stephen Harris, Adrian Holdstock, Arno Jacobs, Bongani Jele, Allahudien Paleker, Dennis Smith, Abdullah Steenkamp, Brad White.

SA20 schedule with match times in IST