Pink Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to hit ton

Indian Women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday (October 1) scored her maiden test century in the ongoing Pink Ball Test in Australia.

She continued to play from her 84 not-out at the end of the previous day’s play. Mandhana played some impressive shots with 15 boundaries and a six, to score 80 off 144 balls. On Day 2 of the test match, she became the first Indian woman to score a three-figure mark in a test match on Australian soil. She played 171 balls to score a hundred and got out for 127 runs. She got out in the 46th over of the innings facing 216 balls in all and the country was placed at 195/2 in 68.1 overs.

The game community took to social media to praise Mandhana for her outstanding deliveries. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, cricket commentator Anjum Chopra and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra were some of many from the sports fraternity to congratulate the left-hander on social media.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI, coach Das Shiv Sunder Das was confident that Mandhana will peak from the current form.