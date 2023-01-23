Photos: KL Rahul ties the knot with Athiya Shetty in Khandala

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya said.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23) in the presence of family and friends.

Athiya’s father and veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty confirmed the wedding as he told the media, “Bahut acha raha, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon (It went well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially done and I’m now officially a father-in-law.”

“In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki woh part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon (It would be great to dispense with ‘in-law’ and have ‘father’ remain because that’s a responsibility I discharge well),” he added.

The wedding took place at Shetty’s home in Khandala, about 80 km from Mumbai.

After the wedding ceremony, Shetty distributed sweets to the waiting media persons outside his house.

Rahul and Athiya were dating for a few years.

Athiya took to her Instagram account to share pictures of their wedding ceremony. She wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…”

“In your light, I learn how to love…,” Rahul wrote with pictures on Twitter.

Among those who wished the couple on social media was Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. He wrote with a picture of Rahul and Athiya, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love Ajay.”

