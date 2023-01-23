ICC Awards 2022: Three Indians named in ICC T20I Team of the Year

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in T20Is, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year in the format.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (January 23) unveiled the ICC T20 Team of the Year 2022 as part of the ICC Awards 2022.

There are three Indians in the line-up led by England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler.

The team comprises three Indians, two each from England and Pakistan, and one player apiece from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Ireland.

Also read: Rahul Dravid to Suryakumar Yadav: ‘I am sure you did not watch me bat’

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a prolific run scorer in the shortest format of the game, has been included along with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in T20Is, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year in the format. He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries while striking at a stunning 187.43,

‘SKY’ displayed his majestic prowess at the T20 World Cup as well, scoring 239 runs while going at a strike rate of 189.68. He finished the year as the No.1 batter in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Also read: Access shots, innovation make Suryakumar Yadav a threat: Hayden

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, with awards honouring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories – the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Also read: Virat Kohli breaks records with 46th ODI ton

Before the individual prizewinners are announced, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, specially selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy.

After shortlists were announced last month, the ICC Voting Academy, and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the star performers from a bumper year of cricket which included blockbuster global events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.

See: Best sports photos of 2022 featuring Kohli, Messi, and more

Shortlists in nine of the 13 categories were determined based on performances and overall achievements from 1 January to 31 December 2022, and the winners are identified from the results of the ICC Voting Academy selections, combined with global fans voting outcomes.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022