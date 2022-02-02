Pakistan’s Hasan Ali could not sleep after T20 semifinal catch drop

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that he was unable to sleep for two days after dropping the crucial catch of Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on November 11, 2021.

Left handed Wade had hit the ball towards deep midwicket off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Ali had come running towards the point where the ball was coming down but somehow he dropped it.

Wade went on to hit three consecutive sixes which helped Australia beat Pakistan and enter the finals where it defeated New Zealand.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam-led side which had defeated India earlier in the tournament ended their campaign after the loss.

Ali was trolled and blamed for the crucial drop which could otherwise have turned the game and perhaps the tournament in Pakistan’s favour.

“It was the toughest moment of my career and it was quite difficult for me to forget. I haven’t revealed this to anyone until now but I didn’t sleep for two days. My wife was with me and she was tense as I was not sleeping,” Hasan Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was quiet and sitting at the side as the dropped catch was appearing in my mind continuously but while traveling to Bangladesh I told myself that I should move on,” he added.

“All my teammates are aware of how I approach the games and that I don’t take the matches lightly. I prepare well and I always try to perform for Pakistan. After the match, I was crying and so was Shaheen; it was an extremely sad moment,” revealed Hasan.

“Shoaib bhai came to me and told me that you are a tiger and that I shouldn’t fall. In addition to that, I also received a lot of support on social media which helped me ease through the pain,” added Hasan.