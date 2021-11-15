No Indian in ICC’s most valuable T20 team led by Pakistan’s Babar Azam

The 12-member team comprises three Australians, two Pakistanis, 1 New Zealander, 2 English, 2 Sri Lankan and 2 South Africans

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared its T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament with no Indian making the cut.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named the captain of the team, which was selected a day after Australia beat New Zealand to win its first T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).

The 12-member team comprises three Australians, two Pakistanis, 1 New Zealander, 2 English, 2 Sri Lankan and 2 South Africans.

No Indian found a place in the dream team selected by a panel consisting of commentators, former international players and journalists.

Advertisement

Ian Bishop, one of the selectors, said, “As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue.”

The former West Indies great said the selection panel had a tough task at hand. He said the selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final.

“As a panel we felt that the combination of runs plus strike rate plus match impact for batsmen, to be decisive factors. We endeavoured to select players as close to their initial team position where possible. This intention was not always a reality, as some compromises had to be made,” Bishop said.

Also read: Pakistan’s win over India only the beginning, not end of the journey

Pakistan’s Babar Azam was named captain of the side while player of the tournament David Warner was one the openers along with England’s Jos Buttler, who would also be the team’s wicket-keeper. Pakistan’s Babar Azam will bat at number 3. Another English player to make the cut is Moeen Ali, who has been included mainly because of his all-round skills as a spinner who can bat at No. 6. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and South Africa’s Aiden Markram are the No. 4 and No. 5 batters.

Besides Moeen Ali, two other spinners in the team are Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasanranga (16 wickets) and Australia’s Adam Zampa (13 wickets). Hasanranga was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and was credited with a hat-trick in a Super 12 match against South Africa.

Three pacers are New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult (13 wickets), Josh Hazlewood (11 wickets), and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (9 wickets).

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order) is:

David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16

Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20

Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00

Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75

Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14– 12th player.