Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan join Harvard Business School

Pakistan’s national cricket team captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan have become the first cricketers to join Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Programme on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

According to reports in Pakistan media, the news of Babar and Rizwan joining the four-day course in the US was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The world number one ranked ODI batter and Captain of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, the Vice Captain of the Pakistan Test cricket team, are the first cricketers to join the Harvard Business School’s executive education program, on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), with their mentor, the Saya Corporation Founder and CEO, Talha Rehmani,” PCB said.

“The trio is representing Pakistan and the cricket world among a myriad of global movers and shakers in sports, media, and entertainment,” it added.

Babar and Rizwan attended the course from May 31 to June 3 at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. The trio will also take part in various community activities in the US after the programme till June 13, according to a report in Dawn.

“I am a lifelong learner and I have had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and (Talha) Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world,” Babar was quoted as saying in the report.

On June 3, Babar shared an image on Twitter from Harvard Business School and wrote, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.”

Yesterday (June 4), he tweeted an image with Rizwan from the campus.

“It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS programme at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world — both in terms of faculty and programme fellows — and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone. I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world,” Rizwan said.